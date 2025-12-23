HAWAI, 22 Dec: Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul asked the heads of departments (HoDs) to remain at their respective stations and ensure transparency in the selection of beneficiaries under beneficiary-oriented schemes.

She said this during a meeting of the District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) held here in Anjaw district on Monday.

During the meeting, which was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin, Pul emphasised that selection of beneficiaries should be routed through PRI members and the minister-cum-MLA. She informed that she would inspect all circle headquarters of the district in February next year to inspect ongoing projects and listen to public grievances.

She further urged the HoDs to guide and support the newly elected PRI members, and directed the Tourism Department to submit details of the departmental assets for renewal of tenders and related processes.

The DC in his address directed the DDSE to “ensure 100 percent opening of SBI accounts for school students by January 2026.” He also instructed all HoDs to transfer their departmental bank accounts from the SBI Tezu to SBI Hawai and SBI Hayuliang with immediate effect.

The DC requested the executing agencies, including the PWD and the RWD, and the BDOs of Hawai and Chaglagam under VVP-I, to address all pending queries promptly. (DIPRO)