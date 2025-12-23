Lada-Sarli land compensation scam

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday demanded the resignation of union minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Home Minister Mama Natung on moral grounds over the alleged misappropriation of land compensation in the Lada-Sarli stretch of the Arunachal Frontier Highway.

Briefing a press conference at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavanhere, APCC president Bosiram Siram said that the Frontier Highway (NH 913) is a project of national importance and is being closely monitored by the central government.

Under such circumstances, the union minister must tender his resignation on moral grounds, as a massive scam has allegedly taken place in his home state during his tenure.

Stating that the trio bears direct and indirect responsibility for the Rs 130-crore land compensation scam linked to the Lada-Sarli stretch, Siram asserted that such a scam could not have occurred without political patronage, administrative approval, and deliberate silence of those in positions of power.

Holding the chief minister accountable, he said that, as the head of the state government, the CM bears the ultimate responsibility for governance failures and misuse of public funds.

“Corruption has been institutionalised in the state,” Siram alleged, asking where the government’s proclaimed ‘zero tolerance on corruption’ policy has gone.

Stating that Home Minister Mama Natung, whose department oversees law and order, cannot remain silent when corruption of such magnitude has allegedly taken place, Siram pointed out that the project area falls within the home minister’s home district, and thus there is apprehension that the investigation could be mishandled.

The APCC demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe or a court-monitored inquiry into the entire Lada-Sarli land compensation case.

The party also called for a white paper on land compensation for the entire NH 913 (Lada-Sarli) stretch by the end of January 2026; public disclosure of all beneficiaries and compensation amounts;prosecution of all officers and political patrons involved; recovery of looted public money; and strict punishment for all conspirators and protectors,irrespective of political position.

Additionally, the APCC also sought “realignment and verification of the project through reevaluation of land values and preparation of a properly verified list of genuine project-affected beneficiaries.”

The committee further asserted that the Congress will not allow the alleged scam to be buried and will pursue the issue on the streets, in the Assembly, Parliament and public forums until the truth is unearthed and justice is delivered to the deprived people.

The Lada-Sarli land compensation issue pertains to the Arunachal Frontier Highway (NH 913). It is a strategically significant project aimed at strengthening border connectivity, defence logistics, and socioeconomic development in the remote regions of the state.