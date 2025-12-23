ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) said that union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that necessary steps would be taken to ensure the early framing of rules for the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), 1978.

Shah gave the assurance when an IFCSAP delegation, led by its president Dr Emi Rumi, met him in New Delhi on Monday, seeking his intervention to expedite the framing of rules, pending for decades.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the union minister of the urgent need to implement the APFRA, 1978.

The IFCSAP expressed gratitude to Shah for the assurance, stating, “This development is a hopeful and positive beginning for the year ahead, strengthening protection of indigenous faith, culture, and traditions of the state.”

The IFCSAP stated that it has been consistently working and engaging with authorities to ensure early framing of rules and effective implementation of the APFRA.

The delegation included Donyi Polo Cultural and Charitable Trust chairman Katung Wahge, Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang secretary-general Dibang Tayeng, Arunachal Vikas Parishad president Techi Gubin, and former IFCSAP general secretary Tambo Tamin.