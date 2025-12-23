ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: The ASMITA City Football League among Khelo India Centres (KICs) in Arunachal Pradesh began at Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) football ground on Monday.

Two matches were played on the opening day.

KIC Tawang and KIC Golden Jubilee School, Pasighat won their respective matches against KIC Miao and KIC Namsai with an identical 1-0 margin.

Addressing the young players, newly elected Itanagar Municipal Corporation Corporator Lokam Sikio encouraged them to actively participate in sports, particularly football. She highlighted the growing achievements of women across various fields, terming it a positive development for the state and the nation.

The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association deputed Nani Halyi, currently serving as the head coach of the state’s junior girls’ football team, to scout promising football talents.

Sports Deputy Director Mala Lingi, Assistant Sports Director Karbia Dodum, SLSA Principal Likha Vidha, and Sports Officer (HQ) Nada Apa were present during the opening ceremony.

Thirteen Khelo India Centres are participating in the league, which will conclude on 27 December.