ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: A book launch-cum-literary session was jointly organised by the Din Din Club and the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS)at the APLS office in E Sector here on Sunday.

The event saw enthusiastic participation of over 30 literary enthusiasts, writers, and dignitaries.

The programme began with the launch of Radhe Yarang’s debut book, Noor, a collection of poems reflecting memories of growing up and longing.

Din Din Club president and APLS member Wanggo Socia began the session with an address, highlighting the objectives and activities of Din Din Club, and emphasising the importance of nurturing young writers.

The dignitaries present, including APLS president YD Thongchi, RN Koley, Dr Bompi Riba, and Dr Moge Basar, were honoured for their contributions to literature and academia. Radhe Yarang shared a few poems from her book and spoke about her journey as a writer, expressing gratitude to her family, friends, and teachers for their support.

During the book launch, Dr Bompi Riba shared her feedback, advising new writers to seek proper editorial guidance and develop original ideas.

The author then engaged in a Q&A session, during which Wanggo Socia shared how he noticed Radhe’s potential during Din Din Club meetings and encouraged her to publish her work.

The programme transitioned into a literary session, featuring presentations by Kamwang Wangsu, Tania Mite, and Nyoki Siram, who recited Hindi poems on love and one-sided love. Dr Moge Basar and YD Thongchi delivered motivational speeches, encouraging everyone to write and emphasising the support of APLS and Din Din Club.

Other notable performances included Kapu Sanjay’s recitation of his creative works and Cha Ong Rangjang’s literary piece. Dr Bompi Riba concluded the session with two of her poems, ‘To Study or Not to Study’ and ‘Talar’, which showcased her poetic prowess.

Din Din Club general secretary Chaong Rangjangalso spoke. (DIPR)