ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) launched a legal aid clinic at the Chimpu police station here on Monday.

APSLSA Member Secretary Yomge Ado inaugurated the clinic in the presence of Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi, Chimpu PS OC Niraj Nishant, police personnel, advocates, and others.

Ado, advocate Kani Nada Maling, and advocate Iken Ado highlighted the roles, functions and importance of legal aid clinics and legal services authorities, besides the importance of the NALSA, provision of free and competent legal services, and paralegal volunteers.