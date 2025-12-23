GUWAHATI, 22 Dec: Assam is on “high alert” in the wake of the fresh wave of unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Sarma, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here, said the state government is closely monitoring the developments in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has witnessed a fresh wave of unrest following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. He was a prominent face in the anti-government protests that forced the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders are in force along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Cachar district to prevent illegal movement and potential law andorder threats, officials said. (PTI)