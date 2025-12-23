ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science and Technology celebrated the National Mathematics Day on Monday, commemorating the 138th birth anniversary of legendary mathematician Sir Srinivasa Ramanujan.

The celebration sought to promote mathematics education, create awareness about the importance of mathematics in everyday life, encourage young minds to pursue careers in mathematics, and foster a deeper appreciation for the beauty and power of the subject.

As part of the celebration, several academic and outreach activities were conducted.

Two lecture programmes were organised earlier in the month.

The first lecture was held on 6 December at Government Secondary School, Mani, where Dr Neelabja Chatterjee, assistant professor at the NERIST, spoke on the importance of mathematics in daily life.

The second lecture was organised on 11 December at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, where Dr Dakjum Eshi, assistant professor at Rajiv Gandhi University, delivered a talk titled ‘Mathematics is not a monster: From fear to fun through puzzles and patterns’.

In addition, various competitions, including drawing, quiz, extempore speech, and model-making, were conducted on 16 December in collaboration with VKV, Itanagar.

Around 70 students from different schools across the Itanagar Capital Region participated enthusiastically. The winners were felicitated during the main event on 22 December at the AP Science Centre, organised by the council.

In the quiz competition, Lomra Tacho and Tai Asha of Government Secondary School, Itanagar, secured the first position.

In the model-making competition, Rakli B Bagra of VKV, Itanagar, won the first prize.

In the extempore speech competition, Aryan Parasar of VKV, Chimpu, and Tai Jarma of Ramakrishna Public School, Itanagar, secured the first and the second position, respectively.

Jigyasha Das of VKV, Itanagar, won the first prize in the drawing competition.

Cash prizes, mementos and certificates were distributed to the winners during the main event on 22 December at the AP Science Centre.

Dr Arun Joram, lecturer at RGGP, APSCS&T Deputy Director Dr Pakngu Lombi, and Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre Education Officer Gem Peri Tayeng attended the celebration.

The National Mathematics Day 2025 was also observed at DPO, ISSE office Seppa, East Kameng, organised by the Department of Science and Technology in collaboration with the Department of School Education, East Kameng.

An essay competition on the contribution of Srinivasa Ramanujan and the importance of mathematics in daily life in various fields was organised.

Yaje Bagang of EMRS School, Bana won the first prize. The second position was won by Puja Sono of VKV, Wessang, while Amoti Jomoh of EMRS School, Bana, secured the third position.

DDSE Tai Tach and BEO Ashing Lamgu emphasised the importance of more participation by students in such competitions.

The mathematics department of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar, also celebrated the National Mathematics Day on Monday.

The celebration was organised by Mathematics Assistant Professors Botem Moyong and Goke Riji, and was attended by around 100 students from across various departments of DNGC.

The event witnessed the presence of Chemistry HoD Dr BK Mishra as the resource person, Anthropology HoD Dr Ratna Tayeng, and Mathematics Assistant Professor Nanggom Gammi.

To mark the celebration, various activities were carried out, such as ‘math speech competition’, ‘math fun game/mind game’ and expert talks, followed by the celebration.

In the math speech competition, students Ramu Gurung, Dilun Tatak and Binya Ruji bagged the first, second and third prize, respectively.

Mori Tato, Tah Nacho and Khushi Rai secured the first, second and third prize, respectively, in the math fun game/mind game competition.

All the prize winners were awarded trophies, cash prizes and certificates, while the remaining participants were awarded certificates.

Dr BK Mishra presented a brief on Ramanujan and his contribution in the fields of mathematics and science.

Dr Ratna Tayeng exhorted the students to remain proactive in every field, especially those related to education.