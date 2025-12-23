JARKU, 22 Dec: An outreach programme on ‘Child rights and ensuring safety measures’ was organised by the political science department of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) at the Government Upper Primary School (GUPS) here in East Siang district on Monday.

Addressing the participants, Arunachal Pradesh University Controller of Examinations Monshi Tayeng emphasised the importance of parental involvement and community vigilance. “Children must be encouraged to speak freely about their problems without fear. Awareness at the family level is the first step towards prevention,” he said.

JNC Vice Principal Leki Sitang said that “child rights are the basic rights of every child, such as the right to education, safety, health, and care.”

Attending as the resource person, Pasighat DSP Ayup Boko said that in India, several laws protect children, including the Right to Education Act, which provides free education, and the POCSO Act, which protects children from abuse.

“The government also supports children through services like Childline 1098, which helps children in danger. Recent initiatives by schools and local authorities focus on installing CCTV cameras, conducting background verification of staff, and organising self-defence and safety awareness programmes for students,” Boko said.

JNC Assistant Professor Putoli Langkam said that, with the increase in internet use, children must be taught in schools and home about online safety and avoiding strangers online.

JNC Political Science HoD Danggen Dameng said that “parents, teachers, and society can play an important role in protecting children by listening to them and reporting any wrong activities. Ensuring child rights and safety is everyone’s responsibility and helps in building a safe and better future for the nation.”

GUPS head teacher T Taloh said that such sensitisation programmes should be conducted regularly, and appealed to all the students and staff to further create awareness among their families in their respective homes.