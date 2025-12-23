Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: Nilesh Chaudhary became Aturto’s first featherweight champion by securing a victory over Kon Jarbin via a triangle choke.

Chaudhary finished local sensation Jarbin in the first round.

Aturto concluded its 3.3 edition at Sango Arena, marking a historic milestone for the promotion with the crowning of its inaugural champion.

The bout represented a defining moment in the promotion’s journey.

The co-main event in the flyweight division featured Nisham Waii earning a unanimous decision victory over Sandeep Baghel.

In the lightweight division, Yumter Taipodia claimed a TKO win over Jatin Choudhary.

In the flyweight K1 category, Donbok Nongrum delivered one of the fastest finishes of the night with a 10-second TKO in the first round against Fazal Jamil. Chourajit Laishram also impressed, securing a Round 2 TKO victory over Prashant Jha.

In addition to these professional bouts, the event included six semi-professional fights, adding further depth to the fight card.

Aturto 3.3 was streamed live on the promotion’s official YouTube channel, allowing audiences beyond the venue to experience the action across regions. The event marked Aturto’s ninth edition overall and featured its first championship bout.

Founded by Hage Omo and Higio Taarak, Aturto is an Arunachal Pradesh-based MMA promotion. In just three years, it has organised nine editions, consistently hosting three events annually – expanding into district-level events and concluding the year with a major show in the state capital Itanagar.

Over the years, Aturto has showcased fighters from Arunachal, the Northeast and mainland India, besides those from international backgrounds, evolving into a platform now followed by a global audience.

With the successful conclusion of Aturto 3.3 and the crowning of its first champion, the promotion has taken a significant step forward in its journey.