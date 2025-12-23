[ Pisi Zauing ]

JAIRAMPUR, 22 Dec: Nampong-Jairampur MLA Laisam Simai held a meeting with leading motorsports experts to discuss the possibility of hosting a supercar rally as a major attraction of the Pangsau Pass International Festival (PPIF) 2026.

The meeting was attended by noted rally driver Ashwin Naik, Indian Motorsports Club president Musa Sherif, and Lim Shiong, an internationally recognised off-road motorsports specialist from Malaysia. Discussions focused on the feasibility of organising a high-end rally in the Pangsau Pass region, including technical requirements, safety measures, terrain challenges, and promotional potential.

Pangsau Pass, historically known as the “Hell Pass” during World War II, is located along the India-Myanmar border and is known for its mountainous terrain and scenic landscape. The proposed rally aims to utilise the region’s natural features while adding an adventure sports component to the PPIF, which has traditionally focused on culture, heritage, and cross-border harmony.

During the interaction, MLA Simai said the proposed rally could enhance the scale and international appeal of PPIF 2026. He emphasised that the event would be designed to showcase the region’s landscape, culture, and people, rather than focus solely on competitive motorsports.

The motorsports experts acknowledged the challenges posed by the terrain but expressed optimism about the project. They noted that with careful planning, environmental safeguards, and local participation, Pangsau Pass could emerge as one of India’s notable rally destinations.

Organisers said the cultural character of PPIF would remain central to the festival. The event draws heavily from the traditions of the Tangsa, Singpho, and Yobin communities living on both sides of the Indo-Myanmar border. Traditional attire, music, and dances are expected to continue as key features of the festival, with assurances that local communities will play a central role in all activities.

The role of Lakpa Tsering was acknowledged for coordinating and facilitating the interaction between local leadership and international motorsports representatives.