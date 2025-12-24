SHILLONG, 23 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh ended their Santosh Trophy campaign with a 1-2 loss to hosts Meghalaya in a keenly contested match here on Tuesday.

Despite a spirited performance, the result meant Arunachal will not advance to the final round, missing qualification due to goal difference.

“Although the outcome was disappointing, the overall performance of the squad reflected commitment, discipline, and progress,” the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association stated in a release.

The coaching staff and management commended the efforts of the players, acknowledging their fighting spirit until the final whistle.