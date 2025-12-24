ZIRO, 23 Dec: Measures to curb drug abuse and illegal cultivation of narcotic substances in Lower Subansiri district were reviewed at a district-level NCORD (Narco Coordination) meeting held at the district secretariat here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme stressed the need for continued vigilance, preventive measures and active community participation to safeguard the youths from the menace of drugs.

The DC commended the efforts of the Police Department in particular and the district level NCORD committee as a whole for their sustained and coordinated efforts in combating drug abuse.

Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra briefed on the action taken on decisions of the previous NCORD meeting. He informed that the committee has decided to give more emphasis on awareness generation as people fall prey to drugs and other contraband substances due to lack of awareness.

In this regard, the SP said the district police are conducting at least five awareness camps monthly at schools and colleges.

The district-level NCORD committee further decided to conduct joint surveys of the premises and surrounding areas of all educational institutions, as well as other identified doubtful locations, to check for illegal cultivation of opium, bhang and marijuana before the next NCORD meeting.

The committee also resolved to collaborate with NGOs such as AWAZ, TSD, etc, to strengthen community participation and awareness during the exercise.

During the meeting, District Medical Officer Dr Millo Kunya and ICDS Deputy Director Kago Maya Gyati shared their views and suggestions on prevention, treatment and rehabilitation related to substance abuse.

Trade Development Officer Tai Arun, a member of the Tanii Supun Dukun, and police, ITBP and CRPF personnel also attended the meeting. (DIPRO)