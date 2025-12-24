HIJA, 23 Dec: A Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp was conducted jointly by the Tourism, Forest and Rural Development Departments at the Government Higher Secondary School here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday as part of the ongoing Good Governance Week celebration.

Hundreds of villagers benefitted from various government schemes and services during the special camp.

Officials of the Rural Development Department, led by EO Takhe Boyung, provided various services, including registration for MGNREGA job cards, replacement of old job cards with new ones, and registration of eligible beneficiaries under the PMAY (G).

The Forest Department officials, led by RFO Kago Onia, distributed application forms for chainsaw licences and plantation registration, and also created awareness on community reserves, conservation of biodiversity and wildlife, and responsible and lawful use of chainsaws.

The Tourism Department, led by DTO Khoda Yakang, created awareness among students and the public about the Chief Minister Paryatan Shiksha Yojana, highlighting educational and livelihood opportunities in the tourism sector.

Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme had launched the weeklong ‘Prashashan Gaon Ki Ore’ campaign, under which the SAD 2.0 camp was held, on 19 December in the district. (DIPRO)