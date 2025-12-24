AALO, 23 Dec: The West Siang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) celebrated the National Farmers’ Day here on Tuesday to mark the unparalleled contributions of the farmers to the nation’s growth and progress.

Addressing the participants, Regional Centre Head Dr Doni Jini said that the National Farmers’ Day is celebrated to disseminate awareness among the farmers about government initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna.

He spoke also on foot and mouth disease and its preventive and control measures.

ACTO PB Dr Rita Nongthombam emphasised on empowering FPOs by examining their role in enhancing farmers’ collective bargaining power and access to modern technology.

SRF NICRA TDC Marter Chiram advocated sustainable farming methods and climate change adaptation strategies.

The programme concluded with input distribution among the farmers.

The day was celebrated also by the Anjaw KVK on Tuesday in Khupaliang, coupled with an awareness session on the GRAM G Programme.

The event witnessed the participation of 56 farmers various villages of Anjaw district.

In his inaugural talk, KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal emphasised the importance of the day in recognising the vital role of farmers in the nation’s development. He also delivered an awareness lecture on the GRAM G Programme, a newly restructured initiative that has replaced the earlier MGNREGA scheme.

He explained that under the GRAM G Programme, each rural household is guaranteed 125 days of wage employment in a financial year, compared to the earlier 100-day entitlement.

Social science expert Dr S Peter delivered a presentation on oyster mushroom cultivation using large cardamom straw to promote income diversification among local farmers, while agronomist Naveen Khoisnam spoke on the importance of agronomic crops.

Home science expert Pooja Singnale presented her ongoing work with farmers and self-help groups on nutri-garden development and value-added products such as king chilli pickle and banana chips, focusing on nutrition enhancement and women’s empowerment.

Horticulture scientist Satveer Yadav spoke on adoption of improved disease and pest resistant tomato varieties, and agriculture engineering expert Ugarsain Sangwan conducted a session on protected cultivation, stressing the benefits of low-cost bamboo polyhouses and drip irrigation.

Inchen Namchoom introduced a citrus mandarin fruit harvester, a labour-saving innovation designed to increase efficiency and reduce physical burden during fruit harvesting.

Seasonal vegetable seeds, saplings and pamphlets were distributed among the participants.