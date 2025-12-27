[ Badak Yomgam ]

Darak, nestled in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, first captivates the visitors with its deeply and untouched scenic beauty, which serves as the core, unspoiled environment upon which the sustainable tourism model is drawn. The landscape is defined by the crystalline waters of the Sibu and the Siik (Siek) rivers, which carve their ways through deep, verdant valleys, their banks lined with lush greenery, occasionally giving way to the imposing, terraced fields and unique villages of the local Galo tribe. The shrouded mountains rise steeply from the riverbeds, creating breathtaking sceneries and harbouring rich biodiversity, including features like the Ruku waterfall and the mysterious Tapen-Penru (Bat Cave).

This stunning, biologically sensitive environment necessitates a low-impact and responsible approach, making the systematic integration of conservation and equitable community benefit paramount to the region’s enduring success.

The core of Darak’s ecological commitment is powerfully showcased by the annual eco-tourism-cum-

angling festival, a strategic initiative of environmental stewardship. This event deliberately focuses on the preservation of the highly sensitive river ecosystem, specifically highlighting the presence of the endangered golden mahseer and other endemic fish species found in the Sibu and the Siik rivers. To ensure that the fish population remains unharmed, the festival rigorously enforces a strict ‘catch and release’ protocol – a measure that generates enthusiasm and competition among anglers without exerting any pressure on the stocks. Moreover, the event serves as a crucial platform for riverine conservation advocacy, where local leaders actively educate participants and the wider public against the use of destructive fishing practices,including poisoning, electrocution and the use of explosives that could irreparably devastate the aquatic habitat.

By attaching an explicit economic and cultural value to the continued existence of healthy, robust fish stocks, Darak creates a powerful, self-sustaining incentive for the local community to act as the frontline guardians of their natural resources.

Darak’s tourism model places significant emphasis on cultural sustainability, utilising tourism as a force for preserving the authentic heritage of the Galo tribe. The approach intentionally steers clear of large-scale,commercialised cultural spectacles, instead prioritising genuine, immersive, low-impact experiences where tourists can observe and respectfully interact with the community’s daily life and customs. This is crucial for showcasing the deep-seated traditional ecological knowledge (TEK) possessed by the Galo people, whose traditional village architecture, sustainable agricultural practices and resources management systems inherently demonstrate a century-oldharmony with nature.

By making this heritage accessible in an authentic manner, the community is simultaneously encouraged and empowered to actively maintain their unique customs, languages, and traditional social structures, viewing them as valuable assets to be shared and protected, rather than pressures to be abandoned or superficially modernised. This focus ensures that cultural exchange remains respectful and enriching, contributing directly to the log-term cultural integrity of the Galo identity.

The last and significant element of the systematic model is its focus on equitable economic benefit and the fostering of rural entrepreneurship. Darak consciously avoids the pitfalls of profit leakage often associated with large external investments and hotel chains. Instead of championing a community-centric approach, this is primarily achieved through the widespread development and promotion of local, family-run homestays like Degi Potom Homestay (silver category), which not only offer tourists an authentic cultural accommodation experience but also ensure that the tourism revenue directly and immediately supports household income.

In addition, local youths are rigorously trained and utilised as professional guides for niche adventure activities, including trekking to sites like the Tapen-Penru cave or navigating the rivers, providing valuable local employment opportunities and ensuring that all activities are conducted safely and with respect for local ecological rules. This design strategy minimises the community’s strengthened local economic resilience and ultimately solidifies the community’s shared interest in the sustained health and unparalleled natural beauty of Darak’s environment and cultural landscape. (The contributor is a PhD scholar at NEHU)