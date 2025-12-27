ITANAGAR, 26 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh beat Mizoram by 35 runs in a plate group match for the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Ranchi in Jharkhand on Friday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Arunachal made 254 runs, losing all wickets in 49.4 overs.

Techi Neri scored the highest 67 runs off 64 balls with the help of one six and nine fours.

In reply, Mizoram were all out for 219 runs in 44.4 overs.

For Mizoram, Sehil Raja top scored with 63 runs off 80 balls.

Techi Doria claimed five wickets in nine overs,giving away 41 runs. Doria was declared player of the match.

Mibom Mosu, Penjor Mangal, Dheeraj Antin, and Techi Neri took one wicket each. (Source: BCCI)