[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 26 Dec: A major fire incident in the early hours of Friday caused extensive damage to two shop godowns in Bomdila market in West Kameng district, destroying goods estimated to be worth around Rs 60 lakh.

The fire reportedly broke out at about 2:30 am, and is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. Within a short time, the flames engulfed the two godowns, resulting in heavy losses.

The owner of a hardware store, Pradeep Sharma, said that the fire completely destroyed stock valued between Rs 35 lakh and Rs 40 lakh in his godown. Meanwhile, the owner of a wholesale shop said that goods worth around Rs 12 lakh to Rs 14 lakh were reduced to ashes in his godown.

Fire service personnel rushed to the spot and, with the assistance from local residents, managed to bring the blaze under control. Their swift action prevented the fire from spreading to nearby residential areas, averting further damage.