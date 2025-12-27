Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 26 Dec: Missing driver Biju Magar was found from a remote area in Tato in Shi-Yomi district on 23 December, Pasighat PS OC Inspector Atan Taki said.

Magar, a resident of Raneghat here in East Siang district, had been reported missing from Tato Camp in Shi-Yomi district earlier this month.

A complaint in this regard was lodged at the Pasighat police station by Magar’s mother, and the complaint was subsequently forwarded to the officer-in-charge of the Tato police station, the OC said.