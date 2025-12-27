DOIMUKH, 26 Dec: The Women & Child Development (WCD) Department, in collaboration with the ICDS project here in Papum Pare district, organised various activities at the Government Middle School in Tigdo commemorate Veer Baal Diwas 2025 on Friday.

The programme aimed to honour the courage, sacrifice, and exemplary values of the ‘veer baal sahibzadas’, while emphasising the vital role of children in nation-building and the importance of nurturing them with care, values, and opportunities.

Students from anganwadi centres under the ICDS project and the Tigdo middle school participated in a range of activities, including relay races, balloon games, and drawing and painting competitions. The activities fostered creativity, physical fitness, teamwork, and joyful learning.

A prize distribution ceremony was held to felicitate the winners with prizes and certificates. Participation certificates were also awarded to all students in appreciation of their active involvement.

CDPO (HQ) Ojing Talom, SCPS programme manager Konchok Dolma, Sonam Y Khamba from the WCD Department, Doimukh CDPO Maya Murtem, and the teaching staff of the school ensured smooth conduct of the programme.