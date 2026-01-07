AALO, 6 Jan: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran urged the executing agencies not to compromise with the quality of work and ensure completion of projects within the stipulated timelines.

Aran was presiding over a District Level Monitoring Committee meeting at the DC’s conference hall here on Tuesday.

District Planning Officer Koj Techo highlighted the importance of various state and central flagship programmes.

Various executing departments delivered presentations on the ongoing and completed projects under their respective departments. (DIPRO)