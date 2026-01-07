PAMPOLI, 6 Jan: Eighteen female trainees participated in a training programme on basics of tailoring, organised by the East Kameng KVK here on Monday.

The programme aimed at building basic tailoring skills among rural women to enhance their employability, self-reliance, and livelihood opportunities.

The participants were introduced to the fundamental aspects of tailoring by community science expert Habung Ganga, covering understanding of tools and equipment, basic stitching techniques, measurement methods, and simple garment construction. Emphasis was laid on promoting tailoring as a viable income-generating activity for rural households.

The initiative reflected the KVK’s continued efforts towards women empowerment and skill development through need-based vocational training programmes in the district, the KVK stated in a release.