ZIRO, 8 Jan: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme inaugurated a new health sub-centre in Biirii Model Village in the district on Thursday.

Perme in her address emphasised the importance of accessible and quality healthcare at the grassroots level.She reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to improving health infrastructure for the welfare of rural communities.

Perme urged the medical staff to be punctual to run the newly open sub-centre successfully.

District Medical Officer Dr Millo Kunya said that the newly inaugurated sub-centre would play a vital role in delivering essential health services, maternal and child care, immunisation, and preventive healthcare to the local population.

Local PRI members, including Diibo North ZPM Koj Yana, Health Department officials, village elders, and residents of Biirii Model Village were present during inaugural function. They commended the initiative and expressed hope that the facility would significantly improve healthcare delivery in the area. (DIPRO)