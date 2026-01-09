LONGDING, 8 Jan: The Longding Horticulture Department organised a two-day training programme on ‘Sustainable income from horticulture and post-harvest management of fruits and spices’ at Longding and Kanubari on 7 and 8 January respectively.

The programme covered various topics, including choosing high-value crops like fruits, flowers and spices, using efficient methods like drip irrigation for better yields, processing produce for year-round sales, and integrating activities like beekeeping or selling nursery seedlings to diversify revenue streams.

Integrated farming based on agro-climatic conditions, water management, protected cultivation, scientific practices, value addition and market linkage, processing of produces, soil fertility status check, necessity of water management, need of balanced use of fertilisers, insect-pest management, mechanisation and other topics were also discussed.

The programme was attended by more than 750 farmers from various villages across Longding district.

Longding DHO MH Chowdhury commended the participation of the farmers, and stressed that horticulture should be viewed not merely as a subsistence activity but as a viable economic enterprise that can significantly improve farmers’ livelihoods.