ZIRO, 8 Jan: Eighty farmers participated in a training programme on ‘Approach in post-harvest management of commercial flowers’, organised here in Lower Subansiri by the district horticulture office on Wednesday.

The technical session was conducted by Himachal Pradesh-based CSIR-IHBT senior scientist Dr Bhavya Bhargav, who elaborated the cultivation practices, crop nutrition, and post-harvest management techniques of various commercial cut, loose, bulbous, and rhizomatic flowers.

The session covered important floricultural crops such as lilium, rose, marigold, gerbera, and others, with emphasis on improving flower quality, shelf life, and marketability.

Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) Mission Director Benjamin Pertin, PMUMurlidhar Murari, and DHO Hibu Dante also addressed the participants and shared insights on the importance of scientific post-harvest management for enhancing farmers’ income through commercial floriculture.

Farmers from East Siang district, led by SDHO Oyin Tayeng, also participated in the programme. (DIPRO)