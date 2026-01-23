[ Bengia Ajum ]

HUNLI, 22 Jan: Eight years have passed, yet the people of Lower Dibang Valley and Dibang Valley districts are still waiting for the completion of the 74-km greenfield road project on the Roing to Anini stretch of NH 313.

The stretch starts about 16 km from Roing in Lower Dibang Valley and connects to Hunli in Dibang Valley. The project is being executed in the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode by PH Construction Agency.

Once completed, the road will provide a much-needed alternative connectivity, bypassing the Mayudia Pass road, which is narrow and considered dangerous. During winters, snowfall often renders the Mayudia Pass road unusable, while heavy monsoon rains further worsen conditions. Due to these challenges, a fresh greenfield road was conceived, and the work was awarded to PH Construction.

However, locals allege that even after eight years, the project remains incomplete.

“This road was awarded to the contractor in 2018. We have been waiting for its completion since then, but the progress is very slow and the quality of work is also questionable,” said Dipen Molo, president of the BJP’s Dibang Valley district unit and a resident of Anini.

Molo claimed that he has written several times to the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and the district administrations, raising public concerns. “Once completed, this project will immensely benefit the people of Dibang Valley and Lower Dibang Valley. It will also give a massive boost to the tourism sector. I have repeatedly written to the authorities about the slow pace of work and quality issues, but our concerns have not been addressed,” he alleged.

He added that the local people fully support the project and are raising concerns only to expedite the work, not to create any hindrance.

In 2024, environmental activist Rakhini Mipi from Dibang Valley district raised concern over the quality of work on the same project. Earlier, in 2021, Mipi had filed an application before the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT), eastern bench, Kolkata, against the NHIDCL and other stakeholders, alleging violations of environmental laws and reckless dumping of muck. The tribunal found the charges to be valid and imposed compensation on the construction agency.

When contacted, an NHIDCL official claimed that work is progressing smoothly on the ground. “Land acquisition issues initially delayed the progress. However, the work is now moving smoothly. It is a difficult project due to challenging terrain, which is why it is taking time,” the official said.

The NHIDCL is the construction agency for this project.