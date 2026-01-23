[ Bengia Ajum ]

TEZU, 22 Jan: An Army jawan, identified as Rohit Jebisow from West Kameng district, was found dead in a jungle near an Army camp here in Lohit district on Thursday.

He had gone missing two days earlier. His elder brother initially informed local police about his going missing from the workplace.

Originally hailing from Thrizino in West Kameng, Jebisow was working with the 12 Assam Regiment and was posted in Tezu. Talking to this daily, Lohit SP Thutan Jamba informed that the Tezu police have lodged an unnatural death case in this regard.

“First, we got a missing complaint from his brother verbally. The Tezu PS OC confirmed his disappearance from his wife two days back. The Tezu police spoke to his wife and got the missing report confirmed. The wife had complained in this regard,” said the SP.

The police have handed over the body to the family members after completing the postmortem and other legal formalities.