TAWANG, 22 Jan: A stakeholders’ meeting on ‘Technology intervention for enhancing agricultural development in vibrant villages’ was organised by Guwahati (Assam)-based Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), in collaboration with the Tawang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), for the benefit of farmers of Zemithang blockon Thursday.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation of around 150 farmers, reflecting strong interest in strengthening agriculture and livelihood opportunities in India’s vibrant border villages.

Addressing the dignitaries, officers, scientists, and farmers, ATARI Director Dr G Kadirwal emphasised that technology should act as a support system to strengthen agriculture, particularly in remote, border, and mountainous regions, rather than replacing traditional wisdom.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh sangathan mantri Dinesh Kulkarni in his address commended the farmers for practicing organic and traditional farming systems. He stressed that while technology is essential, it must complement – not replace – traditional agriculture.

Emphasising the importance of indigenous seeds and local knowledge, he highlighted the strategic and cultural significance of Jemeithang, recognised as the first village of India. He assured continued support under the Vibrant Villages Programme and pointed out that the presence of Indian Army units nearby offers assured market linkage, provided production aligns with demand.

Former New Delhi-based Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board member Dr BS Dwivedi spoke on challenges faced by farmers due to distance from mainland markets. He emphasised the importance of collective farming and marketing through farmers-producers organisations (FPOs) and encouraged farmers to “adopt a team-based approach for sustainable growth.”

National Research Centre on Mithun scientist Dr VN Narendra highlighted livestock-based livelihood opportunities, elaborated the economic potential of yak and cattle rearing, and encouraged farmers to adopt integrated farming systems to enhance income.

Tawang Green Farmer Producer Company Limitedchairperson Nawang Chonzom encouraged farmers to embrace technology while maintaining harmony with traditional practices. She emphasised the importance of working collectively through FPOs and expressed gratitude to the ATARI, the KVK, the district administration, and local representatives for organising such a meaningful programme in Jemeithang block.

Jemeithang CO Deewan Mara highlighted that the area is a no-slaughter zone, where buying and selling of meat is prohibited, and clarified that poultry inputs provided are strictly for egg production, respecting local customs.

Regimental Medical Officer Captain Bashir Sheikhreaffirmed the Indian Army’s commitment towards the welfare of border villagers, and gave assurance that the Army would extend full support whenever required for villages and nearby areas.

During the programme, agricultural inputs, including vermicompost, knapsack spray machines, vegetable seeds, apple saplings, and poultry birds (for eggsonly) were distributed to the farmers.

ZPM Tsering Yangzom also attended the programme. (DIPRO)