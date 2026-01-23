NAHARLAGUN, 22 Jan: Water supply to Papu Hill area, Press Colony, Yupia road area, Down Colony Yupia Road, Barapani, SIB Colony, Takar Colony, the area opposite NRL petrol pump, and BTM Hospital line will be hampered “due to realignment work on the 250mm dia DI main feeding water supply to the Papu Hill tank and Barapani tank being undertaken by the PHE&WS department,” the department informed in a release.

The realignment work has been necessitated due to the ongoing construction work on the national highway, informed the Naharlagun PHE&WS subdivision in a release on Thursday.

The department has pressed water tankers into service to the affected areas. The contact numbers for the tankers are 917005218126 (Kipa Tugung) and 919862752480 (Mopi Nitik).

The restoration work will take more than 10 days, the department said, and requested the consumers to bear with the inconvenience.