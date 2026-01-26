Editor,

It is deeply painful and utterly unacceptable to witness so many teachers – especially those in charge – treating their noble profession as a mere job for collecting salaries. You show up, deliver routine lessons, and leave. No spark of inspiration. No encouragement for students to step beyond textbooks. No effort to involve them in vital co-curricular activities like Republic Day parades, Independence Day celebrations, cultural programmes, debates, sports, or any initiative that builds patriotism, discipline, teamwork, and national pride.

By ignoring these opportunities, you are actively denying our children the chance to participate in national integration programmes that forge unity, instill love for the country, and shape responsible citizens. In a diverse state like Arunachal Pradesh, where our youths represent the future of both our tribal heritage and modern India, this neglect is not just unfortunate – it is a betrayal of your sacred duty.

Teachers are not just educators – you are the true nation-builders. When students are not motivated to hoist the tricolor with pride, march in parades with discipline, or celebrate our Republic and Independence Day with enthusiasm, we lose generations who could grow into proud, united Indians deeply connected to their roots and their country.

This Republic Day, as we approach another celebration of our Constitution and sovereignty, I make this strong appeal – no, this demand – to every teacher across Arunachal: Rise above complacency. Take full ownership of your role as architects of the future. Actively involve every student in national events and co-curricular activities. Ignite passion, foster innovation, build character, and cultivate love for the nation. Put the nation first – before personal convenience or routine.

Our children deserve teachers who lead by example, not mere paycheck collectors. Arunachal deserves educators who honour their title as nation-builders.

The time for excuses is over. The responsibility is yours. Step up now – for your students, for Arunachal, for India.

Jai Hind! Advance Happy Republic Day to all! May this year mark the beginning of real change in our classrooms.

Ashok Sonam, Teacher,

Cultural i/c 77th Republic Day

Celebration Committee,

Sagalee