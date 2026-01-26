Editor,

I wish to draw the urgent attention of the governor, the chief minister, and the chief secretary towards a systemic bottleneck crippling our education sector: the recruitment methodology of the deputy director of school education (DDSE).

The DDSE is the linchpin of district-level educational administration. They are not merely senior teachers; they are the administrative heads responsible for infrastructure development, fund management, teacher rationalisation, and the implementation of state and central policies (such as NEP 2020).

However, the current practice of appointing DDSEs – often through promotion or selection from the existing cadre of principals or headmasters – appears to be yielding diminishing returns. While these individuals possess pedagogical experience, the transition from managing a single school to administering an entire district’s education system requires a distinct set of administrative competencies that are often lacking under the current dispensation.

The status quo has unfortunately led to a form of administrative stagnation. By the time officers are promoted to the rank of DDSE, they are often nearing superannuation. This lack of tenure, combined with a lack of rigorous training in public administration, finance, and law, frequently results in weak governance. We see instances where the focus remains on routine paperwork rather than dynamic policy implementation or monitoring.

To inject dynamism, accountability, and administrative rigour into the department, it is imperative that the post of DDSE be treated as a specialised administrative cadre.

I strongly advocate that the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) be mandated to conduct direct recruitment for the post of DDSE. This shift would ensure:

Meritocracy and competence: A competitive examination ensures that candidates possess not just subject knowledge, but also the aptitude for administration, reasoning, and governance. Youth and longevity: Direct recruits would likely be younger, offering longer service tenures. This stability is crucial for long-term planning and consistent execution of educational reforms. Administrative professionalism: Much like the APCS (Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service), a directly recruited DDSE could be trained specifically in management and administration, separating academic roles from executive governance.

I earnestly appeal to the governor to advise on this constitutional necessity of merit-based public service. I request the chief minister and the chief secretary to review and amend the relevant recruitment rules.

If we aspire to revolutionise education in Arunachal Pradesh, we must first revolutionise the mechanism that selects its leaders. We cannot solve modern educational challenges with outdated administrative structures.

Gedak Taipodia