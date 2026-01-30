Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: The Arunachal Frontier Tribal Forum (AFTF) on Wednesday started its first-phase signature campaign seeking scrapping of the 80:20 ratio in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).

More than 25,000 signatories signed during the first phase, held at the tennis court near IG Park here, the party claimed.

AFTF chairman Tadak Nalo said, “Enough is enough. The 80:20 ratio must be scrapped and production of permanent residential certificate (PRC) should be mandatory in the state exams.”

AFTF general secretary Tarba Japan said “it’s a historic day for the people of the state. The main reason behind this campaign is to scrap the existing 80:20 ratio from the APPSC and the APSSB.” He also sought mandatory production of the ST and PR certificates.

“We will reach every institute and every district and place. Every voice should reach the CM’s voice,” he added.

“Candidates and politicians were invited but not allowed to speak since it’s not a political platform but the voice of the people,” said Japan.

The signatures collected will be submitted to chief minister’s office.