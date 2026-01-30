[ Bengia Ajum ]

YACHULI, 29 Jan: A circular issued by the deputy commissioner (DC) of Keyi Panyor district, informing that the DC office would remain closed on 30 January on account of an office picnic, has taken social media by storm.

The circular, dated 29 January, states: “It is hereby informed to all concerned that the office of the deputy commissioner, Keyi Panyor district shall remain closed tomorrow on account of the annual picnic of the office. All concerned are requested to take note of the above and act accordingly.”

The order has been signed by DC Shweta Nagarkoti.

The circular has gone viral, with hilarious memes circulating widely on social media. Many users have questioned how a DC office could be shut down for an office picnic.

DC Nagarkoti did not respond to messages sent via WhatsApp. Keyi Panyor is a newly created district, and Nagarkoti is its first deputy commissioner.

Meanwhile an official of district administration claimed that one day training professional capacity and skill development of teaching faculty will be conducted by district administration in collaboration with Wadhwani foundation on the same day.