Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: The Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO) on Thursday deferred its ‘Delhi Chalo Abhiyan’, which had been announced on 26 January.

This was announced after the APIYO sat in a meeting with the state government on Tuesday.

APIYO general secretary Tapor Maying said that the government has agreed to listen to their three-point demand “after studying the SOPs.”

The APIYO’S demands are to dismantle all the illegal mosques constructed in the Itanagar Capital Region; shut down weekly markets; and stop illegal immigration.

“Among our demands, we have asked for a ban on weekly markets as these markets are the main gateways through which these immigrants enter,” said Maying. “SOP is not maintained in the area.

In the name of weekly market, the markets take place each day of the week. This allows the immigrants to jump from one market to another.”

Maying also criticised the president and the secretary of the weekly markets for conducting ‘weekly markets’ each day of the week.

The APIYO said that there are three illegal mosques in Itanagar and two in Naharlagun, and that one is being constructed in Nirjuli.

The organisation also announced that it would conduct a district tour to spread awareness among the people regarding illegal construction of mosques.