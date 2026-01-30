BETUL, 29 Jan: A group of officials from Arunachal Pradesh, led by Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CESHS) Director Tana Tage, along with scientists, attended the India-Iceland roundtable conference as delegates during the India Energy Week-2026, held in Goa.

The Indian delegation was led by Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

During the roundtable, discussions were held on geothermal energy assessment and exploration, highlighting the recent drilling at Dirang in West Kameng district, carried out in collaboration with the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI) and Geotropy, Iceland.

Further discussions included ongoing geothermal surveys in Tawang in collaboration with Oil India Limited (OIL).

The CESHS director informed that the organisation received appreciation from both Indian and Icelandic delegates, including OIL, for initiating and establishing a strong on-ground presence in geothermal development in Northeast India.

“The roundtable also explored the potential of white hydrogen in the ophiolite belts of Arunachal Pradesh, placing the region in the global context of hydrogen exploration. In addition, we deliberated on carbon capture and storage and potential collaboration between NGI, OIL, and CESHS for underground hydrogen storage – a critical component in strengthening India’s future energy security,” he said.