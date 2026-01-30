ZIRO, 29 Jan: The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), under its Northeastern Hill flagship component, organised a two-day training programme on ‘Introduction of coracles and sustainable inland fishing systems’ here in Lower Subansiri district on 27 and 28 January.

The programme marked the first-ever introduction of coracles in the Northeastern region, highlighting a new, low-cost, durable, and easy-to-use fishing craft for inland fisheries.

The inaugural session was held at Seeh Lake, and was attended by Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme, who expressed appreciation for the CIFT for its continued support to fish farmers of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in strengthening harvest and post-harvest fisheries.

She released a leaflet titled ‘ICAR-CIFT Coracle – A Friendly Craft of Inland Fisheries’.

The programme witnessed the participation of District Fisheries Development Officer Liagi Lasa, District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung, Tarin Integrated Aqua Park manager Mihin Tapin, heads of departments, fish farmers, and representatives from Seeh Lake and Sikhe Lake.

During the inaugural session, CIFT scientist in-charge Dr B Madhusudana Rao, along with principal scientists of the CIFT highlighted the institute’s role in promoting sustainable fisheries and fisheries-based entrepreneurship.

CIFT principal scientist Dr U Sreedhar delivered a detailed presentation on the use of coracles and their benefits for inland fisheries. Earlier, DFDO Lasa acknowledged the consistent support extended by the CIFT to the fisheries sector in Ziro over the past three years.

A practical training session was later conducted at the Integrated Aqua Park, Tarin, where fishers were trained on the use of coracles and appropriate fishing methods. Dr Sreedhar spoke on coracles and sustainable fishing practices. As part of the programme, 10 coracles, along with paddles were distributed to Apatani tribal beneficiaries through the fisheries department. Fishing gear was also distributed to the beneficiaries.

As part of the visit, scientist in-charge Dr Raoinspected the mini fish processing unit established earlier by the CIFT under the NEH component in Ziro. He interacted with the MoU beneficiary members of M/s Gaumco Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd, and discussed their future requirements and opportunities in fish processing. (DIPRO)