DOIMUKH, 2 Feb: An artificial intelligence (AI)training programme for school students, titled ‘AI Explorer programme’ commenced on Monday at the PM SHRI Higher Secondary School here in Papum Pare district, under the aegis of the IT & Communication department.

The programme is being conducted in collaboration with Rancho Labs, with technical support from the Technology Innovation Hub, IIT Delhi. The five-day boot camp, scheduled from 2 to 6 February, is designed for students of Class 6 to 12, with 50 students participating in the current batch.

The initiative aims to introduce young learners to AI, emerging technologies, and industry-relevant skills, equipping them for future opportunities in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

The AI Explorer programme is an introductory module focused on building a strong foundational understanding and curiosity about AI. Students will explore what AI is, how it works, its presence in everyday life, and its real-world applications across various industries.

DITO Tadar Riniam, along with teachers and faculty members, was also present during the programme, lending encouragement and support to the initiative.(DIPRO)