RONO HILLS, 2 Feb: The international conference on knowledge organisation in academic libraries (I-KOAL) concluded at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here recently.

Addressing the valedictory function, RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak expressed gratitude to New Delhi-based Library Professionals’ Association (LPA) for providing RGU with the opportunity to host I-KOAL 2026.

He reflected on the relevance of the conference’theme in the present context and elaborated the role of knowledge institutions in national development. He also recalled the history and academic legacy of RGU, emphasising its growing contribution to higher education and research in the region.

LPA president Dr Malviye declared that I-KOAL 2026 was a grand success, stating that “this edition of I-KOAL stands out as one of the most successful conferences in the history of the I-KOAL series, in terms of academic quality, participation, and organisation.”

LPA general secretary Dr Salekh Chand thanked RGU for hosting the conference efficiently and professionally. He also expressed appreciation for the participants and delegates who attended the conference from different parts of India and abroad, contributing to its academic richness.

LPA treasurer Dr Anand Jha announced the best paper awards, acknowledging outstanding research contributions presented during the conference.

Rapporteur general Dr Suresh Janghe presented the comprehensive conference report, highlighting the conference theme, technical sessions, keynote addresses, panel discussions, and overall academic outcomes of I-KOAL 2026.

RGU Library and Information Science Head Dr Sudhir Kumar Jena also spoke.