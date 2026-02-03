ITANAGAR, 2 Feb: Continuing her mission to scale the highest peaks across all continents, ace mountaineer Kabak Yano from Arunachal Pradesh, as part of her ambitious 7-Summit Mountaineering Expedition, scaled the Mount Aconcagua, the highest mountain peak in South America (Argentina), on 1 February.

Mount Aconcagua, with a height of 22,831 feet above sea level, is the highest peak in the Western hemisphere. This remarkable achievement marked yet another milestone in Yano’s extraordinary journey of endurance, courage, and determination.

Governor KT Parnaik congratulated Yano on her outstanding mountaineering accomplishment.

Lauding her indomitable spirit and unwavering focus, the governor said that “Yano’s journey is a personal triumph and at the same time a powerful source of inspiration for the youths of Arunachal Pradesh.” He further said that her achievements demonstrate how discipline, perseverance, and self-belief can help overcome even the most daunting challenges.

The governor expressed confidence that Yano’s success would motivate many youths of the state to pursue games, sports, and adventure disciplines with renewed enthusiasm and confidence.

The governor had formally flagged off Yano’s 7-Summit Mountaineering Expedition from the Lok Bhavan here on 28 July, 2025, in the presence of Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini.

Yano, one of the Everesters of Arunachal, has already etched her name in the annals of mountaineering by successfully summiting Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, the highest peak in Africa, on 4 August, 2025, and Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Russia and Europe, on 16 August, 2025.

The prestigious 7-Summit Mountaineering Expedition comprises the ascent of Mount Everest (Asia), Aconcagua (South America), Denali (North America), Kilimanjaro (Africa), Mount Elbrus (Europe), Vinson Massif (Antarctica), and Puncak Jaya or Mount Kosciuszko (Oceania) – a rare and demanding feat achieved by only a select few mountaineers across the world. (Lok Bhavan)