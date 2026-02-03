ITANAGAR, 2 Feb: Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar highlighted the power of conciliation and inclusive justice during a function held here on Monday to release and screen the APSLSA theme song ‘Arunachal Tum Bharat ko Jagate Ho’.

The chief justice drew a parallel between law and music, highlighting that both act as a unifying medium capable of reaching diverse communities across Arunachal Pradesh. He noted that while legal prose can sometimes divide, music has the power to unite people across cultures and traditions.

The theme song, he said, conveys a strong message that justice is accessible, humane and meant for every citizen.

“Justice is not only about physical proximity; it is also about emotional connect – one that brings awareness that it is not just confined to law books but is accessible to all,” he said.

The theme song has been written by Kamal Kataki, who is a noted Assamese lyricist, known for his long-term association with late Bhupen Hazarika. It has been composed and directed by Manas Hazarika and sung by Deepanjali Gogoi and Lenzing Doming.

Addressing the gathering, the chief justice underlined that the true purpose of justice is not merely to decide contentious issues, but to heal, restore trust and preserve human dignity. He highlighted the transformative role of conciliation, mediation and lok adalats in delivering people-centric justice.

Justice Kumar also highlighted the objectives of the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), which include empowering marginalised sections through legal literacy and awareness, strengthening institutions such as mediation centres, lok adalats and legal aid clinics, and motivating all stakeholders to work collectively towards inclusive justice.

Commending the APSLSA for the innovative initiative, Justice Kumar stated that the effort reflects creativity, commitment to inclusive justice, and institutional confidence. He remarked that while courts are becoming more accessible by reaching out to the people, the dignity of law remains intact.

Gauhati High Court Judge Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi, who is also an executive member of the APSLSA, said that “the purpose of the song is to reach out to people in the far corners of the state, and the real success of the theme song will only be achieved if it is widely shared and publicised.”

Justice Kardak Ete and Justice Budi Habung, among others, were also present in the occasion.