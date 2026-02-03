Correspondent

RUKSIN, 2 Feb: Locals here in East Siang district, aggrieved over the state government’s alleged inaction in addressing their grievances regarding air and water pollution posed by the silicon factory at the Niglok Industrial Growth Centre (IGC), have tightened belts to continue their agitation until the factory is shifted from the present location.

The villagers, including leaders of the IGC Pollution-Affected People’s Forum, staged a loud protest in front of the Ruksin ADC’s office on Monday. They submitted a reminder to the administration and warned the authority that they would intensify their ongoing movement by launching an indefinite hunger strike.

In mid-January this year, officials of the East Siang district administration, along with the local MLA and MPs, held negotiations with the protesting villagers, requesting them to suspend their agitation and “wait for the results” of the Central Pollution Control Board, which has taken up the issue.

The MLA and MPs assured to take up proper mitigation policy to prevent any pollution posed by the factory, but the villagers were not convinced with the leaders’ commitment. Instead, they alleged that the government authority, even after repeated approaches, miserably failed to take up “effective mitigation policy” to control emission of smoke from the silicon factory, causing health hazards.

Alleging that the silicon factory, operated by Aether Alloys LLP Industry, is causing air and water pollution, the agitating villagers expressed their rigid stand against the industry authority.

Meanwhile, Kolkata-based eastern zone bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken a suo motucognisance of the case of pollution from the silicon factory running in Niglok IGC.

The tribunal earlier fixed a hearing of the case on 18 November last year, and on 23 January this year.