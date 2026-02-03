[Bengia Ajum]

NEW DELHI, 2 Feb: IAS officer Talo Potom has been granted interim relief by the Supreme Court, which stayed the Gauhati High Court’s order quashing the bail granted to him.

Potom’s bail had been quashed by the Itanagar Permanent Bench of the Gauhati High Court on 23 January. He was initially granted bail on 4 November last year after being remanded to 14 days of judicial custody on 27 October.

A division bench comprising Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice Atul S Chandurkar passed the order staying the high court’s decision until further consideration of the matter. The court granted four weeks’ time to file counter affidavits, and stated that the matter would be listed after six weeks.

Further, Potom has also been granted liberty to file an additional affidavit raising further grounds, as prayed.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued to the media, Potom said he welcomed the Supreme Court’s order,and reaffirmed his faith in the judicial process. He added that he remains committed to extending full cooperation to the investigating authorities and looks forward to an opportunity to place all relevant facts before the court.

Potom was arrested in connection with the suicide of 19-year-old Gomchu Yekar on 23 October, 2025 in Lekhi village. Yekar had named Potom and engineer late Likwang Lowang in his suicide notes.