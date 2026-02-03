NAMSAI, 2 Feb: Namsai DC CR Khampa and ADC Koliani Namchoom launched the Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0 at the multipurpose cultural hall here on Monday.

The event was converged with an orientation for newly elected gram panchayat chairpersons (GPCs) and zilla parishad members (ZPMs) regarding government schemes being implemented by various departments in the district.

Providing a brief overview of the abhiyaan, DPO Dr Keshav Sharma said: “To achieve 100 percent saturation of all 11 key performance indicators (KPIs)- five in Namsai district and six in Chowkham block – the importance of collaboration between heads of departments (HoDs) and panchayat raj institutions” is paramount.

He noted that departments should not work in silos, adding that the programme must be launched as a “jan andolan,” as developing villages would automatically lead to the saturation of all KPIs.

The deputy commissioner highlighted that Namsai has improved its rank from 96 in 2018 to 13 today among aspirational districts. He urged that all KPIs be fulfilled, so the district can earn a gold medal this time. He reiterated that communication, coordination, cooperation, and convergence between PRIs and HoDs are essential for the saturation of all KPIs. He further emphasised that “the goal is not only to achieve these targets but to sustain them through the support of GPCs, HoDs, SHGs, and frontline workers, so that Namsai can transform from ‘aspirational’ to ‘inspirational’.”

The DC concluded his speech by administrating the sampoornata pledge.

This was followed by presentations from HoDs, providing an overview of state and central government schemes, their working mechanisms, and specific action points where support and cooperation are required from the PRIs. This was done to ensure that GPMs can effectively utilise departmental resources for village transformation. (DIPR)