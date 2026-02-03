DEOMALI, 2 Feb: A meeting was conducted by the forest department here in Tirap district on Sunday to deliberate on possible solutions to the alarming issue of human-elephant conflict in Deomali subdivision.

The meeting was presided over by members of the Regional Action Plan Committee for Mitigating Human-Elephant Conflict in the North East Region, led its chairman BS Bonal.

During the interaction, the participants discussed the problems faced by farmers and the general public due to frequent elephant incursions in the Deomali area. The public strongly highlighted the urgent need for effective preventive measures.

The primary demands raised included installation of solar fencing around agricultural lands and elephant corridors, solar streetlights in elephant-affected villages, and the establishment of an elephant protection force.

The meeting was attended by chiefs, gaon buras, PRI members, local public leaders, and residents of Deomali. Representatives of NGO Hinthong Foundation, led by Chajo Lowang, were also present.

Others present included retired Meghalaya CCF PR Marak, Arunachal Pradesh PCCF (WL&BD) Research Officer Dr Tajum Yumcha, the Deomali CCF, and former Deomali ZPM Wangphoon Lowang.(DIPR)