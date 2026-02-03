DIRANG, 2 Feb: The National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) in West Kameng district is conducting a short course on ‘Scientific techniques of yak handling and management’ for ITBP personnel here from Monday.

A total of seven ITBP jawans from the 4th, 55th and 59th Battalions of the ITBP are participating in the programme.

Addressing the participants, NRCY Director Dr Mihir Sarkar pointed out the importance of yaks for securing trans-boundary areas of Nepal, China, Pakistan and Bhutan, along with their direct importance in load carrying in hilly areas.

Principal scientist Dr D Medhi suggested to the trainees to learn the proper techniques of yak handling and management in scientific ways.

4th Bn Veterinary Commandant Dr LG Singh underscored the importance of yaks for border security, as well as load carrying for ITBP personnel in high hills.

The programme is scheduled to continue up to 12 February, covering all aspects of breeding, feeding, housing, and health coverage of yaks.