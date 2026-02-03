BOLENG, 2 Feb: In a bid to strengthen grassroots governance and improve the effectiveness of development delivery at the gram panchayat level, a three-day block-level foundation and functional training programme for the newly elected panchayati raj institution (PRI) members and functionaries of Rumgong block in Siang district began at the Rumgong community hall on Monday.

Inaugurating the training programme, Rumgong Assistant Commissioner Bomgam Padu said that a well-coordinated team of elected representatives and functionaries is essential for strengthening PRIs and ensuring transparent, inclusive, and result-oriented governance at the village level.

During the technical sessions, the Rumgong agriculture development officer provided a presentation on key flagship programmes of the central and state governments, focusing on sustainable agricultural practices, productivity enhancement, and livelihood improvement of farmers and rural households.

The Rumgong block mission manager spoke on livelihood enhancement through self-help groups (SHGs), underlining their critical role in women’s empowerment, financial inclusion, and micro-enterprise development.

The participants were encouraged to actively promote SHGs as engines of socioeconomic transformation in their villages.

The programme is being coordinated and facilitated by Assistant Director SW Bagang, along with NIRD consultant Sujit Kundu.

The training aims to equip newly elected PRI representatives and their functionaries with strong mental foundation, practical skills, legal awareness, and institutional clarity to effectively discharge their responsibilities, accelerate rural development, and strengthen the PRI in Rumgong block and the state as whole. (DIPRO)