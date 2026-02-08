ITANAGAR, 7 Feb: The progress of border road projects and their critical role in improving the quality of life of people living in remote and border areas were discussed during a meeting between Governor KT Parnaik and Border Roads Director General Lt Gen Harpal Singh at the Lok Bhavan here on Saturday.

The governor emphasised the need for further strengthening border road infrastructure, describing it as a vital lifeline that supports both national security and the wellbeing of frontier communities. He said that strategic roads must be executed to the highest quality standards and completed within stipulated timelines, as delays or substandard work directly hamper connectivity, emergency response, and day-to-day life in difficult terrain.

The director general apprised the governor of future plans with respect to the Frontier Highway and other sensitive road alignments which are being addressed on priority.

The governor commended the high-quality roads constructed by the Border Roads Organisation(BRO), which have transformed border villages, enabling better access to education, healthcare, markets, and livelihood opportunities. “Improved connectivity,” he said, “has boosted economic activity and mobility and also strengthened social integration and the national presence in far-flung areas.”

It is providing a strong momentum to the Government of India’s Vibrant Village Programme by turning border settlements into centres of growth, resilience, and opportunity, he said.

The governor also commended the director general for the BRO’s goodwill initiatives, including organising of medical camps for workers, the establishment of play and learning rooms for labourers’ children, and cleanliness drives along the riverfront, reflecting the organisation’s commitment to social responsibility alongside infrastructure development.

The director general gave assurance that the BRO remains fully committed to delivering its best for the state, with a steadfast focus on the welfare, connectivity, and overall wellbeing of its people. (Lok Bhavan)