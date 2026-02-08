ITANAGAR, 7 Feb: Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Dairy Development Minister Gabriel D Wangsu asked officials of his department to be innovative and adopt fresh approaches to deliver services effectively.

“We have to think out of the beaten track. If we continue with the same old way of operating the department, it won’t work effectively,” the minister said, calling for a departure from conventional methods.

Additionally, Wangsu emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts in achieving departmental goals.

On Saturday, the minister reviewed the ongoing initiatives and key operational challenges of the animal husbandry, veterinary and dairy development sector at meeting in Nirjuli.

The meeting witnessed extensive brainstorming sessions, during which officers engaged in detailed discussions and deliberations on the overall functioning of the department across the state.

They presented field-level inputs and outlined the way forward to improve the department’s functioning across the state.

The status of milk management in Arunachal Pradesh was reviewed, along with the current performance of Arun Dairy in Karsingsa and Ane Dairy in Pasighat. Progress of various schemes and projects, as well as challenges in their implementation, also came up for discussion.

The role of the National Dairy Development Board in strengthening the dairy sector in the state was deliberated, with emphasis on evolving future strategies that would deliver tangible benefits to the people of Arunachal.

The deliberations also focused on required amendments and upgrades in existing departmental rules and budgetary provisions to enhance operational efficiency.

AHV&DD Secretary YVVJ Rajsekhar advised senior officers to ensure effective implementation of the matters discussed.

The meeting was attended by AHV Director Dr Danjan Longri, Joint Director Dr Karbom Basar, Deputy Director Dr Moniya Jini Kato, DVOs, SVOs and other officials of the department.

Later, the minister inspected the feed mixing plant in Nirjuli and directed officials to take necessary steps to make it operational at the earliest.