ITANAGAR, 7 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said that the India-US interim trade framework will make Indian businesses more competitive in global markets.

He said that the framework has the potential to reduce compliance burdens, streamline export procedures and bring down costs for consumers.

He credited the initiative to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, the India-US trade framework is making it easier, faster, and more competitive for Indian businesses to reach global markets,” Khandu said in a post on X.

Emphasising practical benefits for exporters, he said the arrangement would help eliminate repetitive testing and certification processes.

“Indian exporters will face fewer duplicate procedures, saving time, cost, and effort,” he said, adding that alignment of standards would improve efficiency and competitiveness.

“Smoother trade pathways and reduced tariff barriers will help Indian digital products and technology components integrate deeper into global value chains,” he said.

Khandu said the development would encourage the growth of startups, artificial intelligence, electronics, SaaS and fintech sectors, creating high-quality jobs for the country’s youth while strengthening India’s position as a trusted global technology partner and digital innovation hub. (PTI)