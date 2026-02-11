RAGA, 10 Feb: The first coordination meeting of the Raga zilla constituency was held on Tuesday at the circuit house here in Kamle district on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by Raga ZPM Pilo Maga to discuss effective coordination among stakeholders, review the progress of upcoming programmes, and plan future activities in the constituency.

During the meeting, emphasis was laid on maintaining transparency and strengthening grassroots governance to ensure efficient service delivery to the people of Raga.

All 12 gram panchayat chairpersons of the Raga zilla constituency were present at the meeting.